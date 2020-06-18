NAGPUR, Maharashtra — A spate of violent atrocities against the Dalit community in Maharashtra has prompted social organisations and activists to call for a dialogue between communities.

The lockdown has exacerbated caste-tensions in some areas, Dalit activists believe, resulting in an uptick in violence. In most instances, the alleged perpetrators belong to the OBC or Maratha community, police records show. While each incident has sparked outrage on social media platforms, activists fear that a lot of social media activity is likely to fuel fresh divisions and violence.

“After the recent incidents in Nagpur and Pimpri Chinchwad, I saw some posts from both the communities and they were so provocative that the word objectionable would seem mild for it,” Bhalchandra Mungekar, former Rajya Sabha MP and vice-chancellor of Mumbai University told HuffPost India, explaining that he was part of a group of prominent citizens which issued a joint statement calling for dialogue between communities.

“It is not prudent for the Marathas to stick to imaginary social status and also it would be wrong for the Dalits to think of responding in the retaliatory terms,” the statement says. “Everyone, who is expressing himself through social media, should be aware of his social responsibility as well.”

Justice P.B.Sawant, who was one of the main organizers of the Elgar Parishad in Pune in 2017, thinks supremacist attitude of so-called upper castes results in such incidents.

“Because of the caste system, even a love affair assumes a casteist color in India,” Sawant said, adding that historically privileged caste groups, “have still not given up their supremacist attitude. Therefore they feel that such matters involve their prestige, and then they commit an organized crime.”

The intersection of caste and patriarchy will continue to stand in the way of social progress, Sawant said.