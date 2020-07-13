2020 has been an absurd year full of absurd trends, but this latest one might just ... take the cake.

Our social media feeds are being flooded with video of ordinary objects ranging from Crocs to a can of White Claw and even a whole human hand being cut open to reveal a damning truth — everything is just cake!

These are all cakes pic.twitter.com/gY89eDLbdF — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) July 12, 2020

Trompe l’oeil, which translates to “deceive the eye” in French, is an art technique that’s been around since the early 19th century. It’s the concept of painting perspectives and scenes to look three-dimensional. But bakers, including Turkish talent Tuba Geçkil and Texas-based Natalie and Dave Sideserf, have been taking the technique to another level, using a combination of fondant, food paints and texture tools, to fool absolutely everyone.

Is that a container of highly coveted Lysol wipes or is it cake? You won’t know until you cut into it.

guys i’m genuinely distressed i can’t take this shit anymore pic.twitter.com/vUl54Ro444 — iz (@evillanelles) July 11, 2020

I’m so traumatized I thought this was going to be a cake https://t.co/sQyRXmlZ43 — KB (@KaraRBrown) July 12, 2020

But the suspicion doesn’t just extend to household objects. Could your lifelong friends have just been cake this whole time? Who knows what bakers are capable of under their sweet exteriors.

Suspecting someone among the squad of being a cake pic.twitter.com/YjrGUPTqpH — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) July 12, 2020

Got to see my mom for the first time in 5 months today. Quarantined for 2 weeks, got COVID tested twice and when it was finally time to hug her, my arms went right through her because she was cake. Come on guys. That’s enough. Not everything has to be a cake. Where is my mom? — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) July 12, 2020

With great fondant comes great power and people are convinced they’ve fallen into some sort of Matrix-type glitch in this cake simulation. Though that feeling of fleeting sanity might also have something to do with the never-ending bizarre series of events that have taken place this year.

I thought the pandemic would be my biggest worry but actually I stay awake at night wondering whether I am, in fact, cake — Jack Edwards (@jackbenedwards) July 12, 2020

Nevertheless, the masses have decided that they will not eat cake — but rather fight it.

me training because cakes are taking over the world pic.twitter.com/CbZnxf1nWi — Forky (@ForkyToyStory) July 12, 2020

you try to call for help but the phone is a cake — Jims Wid (@jamesodinwade) July 9, 2020

The process will obviously involve some trial and error.

Pls advise, it’s not working for me. pic.twitter.com/wd61wCeUGT — Mike Kelton (@mikekelton) July 9, 2020

If cake videos have sent you spiralling into an existential crisis, don’t worry. We’re all in this cake-demic together.

Just please, don’t try to cut into everything.