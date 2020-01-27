'CAA Set To Create Largest Statelessness Crisis In World': EU Lawmakers' Resolution

Francis Mascarenhas / Reuters A young demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against a new citizenship law on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

LONDON — The European Parliament is set to debate and vote on a motion tabled by a large chunk of its members against India’s new citizenship law, which it says marks a dangerous shift in the country’s citizenship regime. A total of six resolutions have been tabled by groups within the European Union (EU), including the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D), Group of the European People’s Party (Christian Democrats) (PPE), Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance (Verts/ALE), European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), Renew Europe Group (Renew) and European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) Group. For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter. The resolutions have a similar theme with a number of them, such as the GUE/NGL Group, also making a reference to the revocation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. They are set to be debated in the European Parliament in Brussels next Wednesday and voted on the day after.

The draft resolutions against the CAA make a reference to the Charter of the United Nations, Article 15 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) as well as the India-EU Strategic Partnership Joint Action Plan signed in November 2005, and to the EU-India Thematic Dialogue on Human Rights as it urges the Indian authorities to engage constructively with those protesting against the Act and consider their demands to repeal the “discriminatory CAA”. The CAA marks a dangerous shift in the way citizenship will be determined in India and is set to create the largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause immense human suffering, notes the GUE/NGL draft. Instead of addressing the concerns, offering corrective action, calling for security forces to act with restraint and ensuring accountability, many government leaders have been engaging in efforts to discredit, rebuke and threaten the protesters, the resolution alleges.