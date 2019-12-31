CAA: Twitter Isn't Convinced By Sadhguru's 'Explanation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have vehemently defended the Citizenship Amendment Act over the last few weeks to no avail. Protests have continued to rage across the country with lawyers, activists and journalists explaining on social media why when coupled with the National Citizen’s Register (NRC) the Act would spell doom for many citizens of India.

While Modi has gone to the extent of lying about his government’s plans (read about his 5 lies here), Shah has repeatedly said India Muslims have nothing to fear. If one reads the names of those who have been killed by the police and those who have been detained, you know Shah’s comments could not be farther from the truth.

They have also blamed the Congress for nationwide protests. And as the protests continue, Modi found the most bizarre candidate to come to his defence about the CAA. On Monday, the prime minister tweeted a 20-minute video by Sadhguru.

Also known as Jaggi Vasudev, the man describes himself as a “mystic” and a “yogi”. What still remains unknown is why the most powerful man in the county hired a “mystic” as opposed to a constitutional expert or a lawyer to make his case.

The “mystic” also admits he hasn’t read the law, but says, “In my opinion, CAA is too little compassion coming too late.” Modi described Sadhguru’s explanation as lucid.