Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Writes To 11 Chief Ministers Over CAA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to 11 chief ministers across the country telling them that “apprehensions have arisen” among the people of the country in light of the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act and that there was a great need to protect the Indian democracy.

This comes days after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the CAA.

The News Minute quoted Vijayan’s letter as saying, “Apprehensions have arisen among large sections of our society consequent to the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. The need of the hour is unity among all Indian who wish to protect and preserve our cherished values of democracy and secularism.”

The letter is addressed to chief minister like Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal.

“People from various cross sections of the society, irrespective of any differences they might have, need to stand united in preserving the basic tenets of our polity which form the cornerstone of Indian democracy,” the letter further said according to The News Minute.