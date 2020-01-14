Kerala Govt Becomes First State To Move Supreme Court Against CAA

The Kerala government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying it violated Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. It is the first state to move court over CAA, Malayala Manorama reported.
Kerala was the only state to pass a joint resolution against the CAA with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF opposition coming together to pass it at a special session of the state assembly.
Lakhs of people across the country have been holding protests, marches and rallies against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens since December.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who among politicians has been at the forefront of opposing the law, had also written to 11 chief ministers to come together to oppose the CAA.
On Friday, the Kerala government had put out anti-CAA advertisements in the front page of national dailies on Friday, a move criticised by the state’s governor as “thoroughly undesirable.”
The Kerala government had published advertisements in three national dailies that the state had taken “bold initiatives to address the apprehensions of the public” and had stayed the National Population Register drive that could lead to the NRC (National Register of Citizens).
The state-sponsored advertisement said that “the state was leading the efforts to protect constitutional values” and its assembly was the first to pass a unanimous resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
(With PTI inputs)