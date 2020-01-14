Kerala Govt Becomes First State To Move Supreme Court Against CAA

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Parliament House on July 30, 2019 in New Delhi.

The Kerala government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying it violated Articles 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. It is the first state to move court over CAA, Malayala Manorama reported.

Kerala was the only state to pass a joint resolution against the CAA with the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF opposition coming together to pass it at a special session of the state assembly.

Lakhs of people across the country have been holding protests, marches and rallies against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens since December.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who among politicians has been at the forefront of opposing the law, had also written to 11 chief ministers to come together to oppose the CAA.