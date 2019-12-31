Bangladesh Orders Indefinite Shutdown Of Telecom Services Along Indian Border

ASSOCIATED PRESS Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina before their meeting in New Delhi, Oct. 5, 2019.

DHAKA — Bangladesh has ordered telecom operators to shut down services along the border with India, citing security concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new citizenship law which critics say discriminates against Muslims.

Mobile network coverage has been suspended for a one-kilometer-wide band along the border with India until further notice “for the sake of the country’s security in the current circumstances,” officials said in a statement released late on Monday.

The move stems from concerns that Indian Muslims might seek to flee to Bangladesh, two officials told Reuters. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly discuss the measure.

India’s Citizenship Amendment Act gives citizenship rights to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan who settled in India before 2015 - but not to Muslims.

Critics fear it is a prelude to a broader National Register of Citizens in which residents would be asked to prove their citizenship, which activists say could put poor Muslim families lacking documentation at a disadvantage.

India’s external affairs ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Bangladesh’s move.