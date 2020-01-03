CAA: Amit Shah Says Modi Government 'Won't Budge An Inch'

JODHPUR, Rajasthan — Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government will not budge an inch on its decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act despite widespread protests for over two weeks across the country and criticism from the Opposition.

Launching an awareness programme in support of the amended citizenship law, Shah accused the Congress and other opposition parties of running a misinformation campaign.

He said the amended law does not take away Indian citizenship from anyone but grants citizenship.

Opposition parties have criticised the amendment which allows non-Muslims an easier path to citizenship if they have come to India from three neighbouring countries before 2015 after facing religious persecution.

Shah accused the Congress of playing vote-bank politics by spreading misinformation .