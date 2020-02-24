'Best Day Of His Life:' Bullying Victim Quaden Bayles Leads Out All-Star Rugby Team

Quaden Bayles went from having the “worst day of his life to the best day of his life” when he led an Australian national All-Star rugby league team onto the field on Saturday, his mum said.

The 9-year-old boy garnered worldwide attention last week when his mum Yarraka Bayles, an advocate for Indigenous issues and disability awareness, posted a video on social media of her son breaking down over taunts he received at school. Quaden, who lives with a common form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, expressed multiple times an urge to take his own life in the video.

Bayles said she wanted to show the severe impacts of bullying and hoped that by sharing the video, something would change.

In the days after the video was posted, it went viral and many celebrities, including Australian actor Hugh Jackman, sent Quaden messages of support. The Australian Indigenous All-Stars team also invited him to join them in their game against the Maori All-Stars in Queensland.

On Saturday, Quaden donned a set of noise-canceling headphones, held captain Joel Thompson’s hand and led the Aussie team from the locker rooms out onto the field: