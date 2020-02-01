Budget 2020: Stages Of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Speech In Memes

PRAKASH SINGH via Getty Images Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leaves for the Parliament to announce the 2020-21 union budget.

While the annual Union budget speech is now an exercise that excites the media more than anyone else, people still eagerly wait to see if there are any exemptions for taxpayers. And where better to express their feelings than Twitter?

Like every year, as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman began speaking on Saturday, people tried to figure out if they would benefit from this budget.

At each stage of Sitharaman’s speech, people used memes to express their feelings.

One of the key difficulties with understanding the budget is the financial jargon. Often, even experts need some time to understand and analyse how the budget would really affect the economy and tax payers.

Twitter users shared memes to reflect how they feel through the budget speech: