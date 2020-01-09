Buckingham Palace Reacts To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stepping Down

Buckingham Palace reacted to the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were stepping down as senior members of the royal family with a statement of its own.

“Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the palace said in a statement. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Just a few hours earlier, Harry and Meghan made the unprecedented announcement that the two would be stepping back from their positions as “senior” members of the royal family.

The duke and duchess also added that they will be splitting time between the U.K. and North America and will be working toward financial independence.