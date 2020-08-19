WATCH: BTS Releases Video Teaser For Upcoming Single 'Dynamite'

Cindy Ord via Getty Images

BTS on Tuesday dropped a teaser of their new English single ‘Dynamite’ which will release on 21 August. The band will perform the song for the first time at the MTV Video Music Awards.

They are scheduled to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on 30 August. MTV has decided to scrap indoor performances for the VMAs, opting for outdoor shows spread throughout New York City instead.

Organisers had planned for some performances inside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, but say they will follow the guidance of state and local officials to move them outside, according to AP. The decision has been taken in response to the pandemic.

BTS’s label and management agency BigHit’s CEO Bang Si-hyuk said the group will drop its next album in the fourth quarter of 2020 (October-December).

The group already released one album, Map of the Soul:7, in February apart from holding online concerts and releasing new episodes of its reality show Run BTS! this year.

BTS will perform live in early October — for both physical and online audiences. The show, named BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E, will take place on 10 and 11 October in Seoul, according to Big Hit.

For this upcoming event, only limited seating will be available to comply with distancing measures in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, AP reported.

BTS has also released two teaser photos for ‘Dynamite’.