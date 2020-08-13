BigHit Announces 2020 Plans For BTS, Its 'Next Mega IP' SEVENTEEN And New Debuts

BTS’s label and management agency BigHit Entertainment announced a jump in estimated revenue, online and offline concerts by BTS and big plans for the second half of 2020 at a press briefing in Seoul on Thursday.

BigHit said BTS will perform from its latest album Map Of The Soul: 7 at its concert BTS Map of The Soul ON:E, which will be held offline and streamed online in October

BigHit CEO Bang Si-hyuk said the company’s estimated sales revenue in the first half of 2020 hit 294 billion won (US$244.8 million) with estimated operating profit during the January-June period at 49.7 billion won (US$41.97 million) before audit.