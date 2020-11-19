BTS Fans Took Over Modi At Bengaluru Tech Summit Hashtag, Here's How It Happened

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images (left to right) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, and J-Hope from BTS visit The Empire State Building on May 21, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 (BTS2020) virtually on Thursday and most of the tweets related to his speech were posted with #PMModiAtBTS2020 (see here and here).

As the hashtag started trending, fans of K-pop group BTS excitedly clicked on it, only to be disappointed. Many thought that the band was finally coming to India, others laughed at themselves for taking over the hashtag which wasn’t even related to BTS. Some happily decided to promote the upcoming BTS album with this hashtag.

BTS album “BE” will be released on November 20.

Here’s how the band’s fans reacted:

#PMModiAtBTS2020

When I thought this was related to BTS pic.twitter.com/WwqvI4vnaF — Life Goes ON BE (@ot7bliss_) November 19, 2020

we armys legit thought #PMModiAtBTS2020 was smth related to BTS but- 🤡 pic.twitter.com/L5hFQsAQmE — tanny⁷ (@_yeolfie_) November 19, 2020

This was for Bengaluru Tech summit and we filled this up with BTS. Why are we like this?😭😭#PMModiAtBTS2020 pic.twitter.com/RYuAlp0lxx — ᴮᴱVij⁷ ‧₊✜˚. (@softaelybangtan) November 19, 2020

ARMYs when they find out that #PMModiAtBTS2020 is related to Bengaluru Tech Summit and not BTS 😂 pic.twitter.com/DDkVFwdERH — Ayushi | AWAE (@_ayushi_m) November 19, 2020

#PMModiAtBTS2020

Please I thought they will cone to India and talk to pm modi about CONCERT , don't do this y'all 😭 pic.twitter.com/gIxd2DXjWu — ᴮᴱKrystal~i~zation⁷⟭⟬ (@Tanya53615639) November 19, 2020

Some speculated that Prime Minister Modi was also a BTS fan of BTS and would bring the seven members to India for a concert.

for a sec I thought PM is an army , he is going to stream BE , and is also going to attend their concert so that he can bring them here for concert . I 💀💀😭

Clown forever 🤡 #PMModiAtBTS2020 pic.twitter.com/N99HCaNGBS — ᴮᴱ🅷︎🅾︎🅱︎🅸︎⁷⟭⟬ ⟬⟭ 🎡❀ (@loves_Hamburger) November 19, 2020

One Twitter user also hoped to see a BJP rally with BTS’ hit ‘Dynamite’ as the background music.

Holy lord, it will be fun to see BJP election rally with dynamite as their theme song BJP BJP OHHHHH 😂#PMModiAtBTS2020 pic.twitter.com/2cIvCyhmvM — Biraj Garg (@GargBiraj) November 19, 2020

And here are fans taking over the hashtag and promoting BTS.

We Armys taking over this # be like #PMModiAtBTS2020 pic.twitter.com/AnVBNB8qZv — Prajukta𓅦 (@mr_jamless) November 19, 2020