BTS Fans Took Over Modi At Bengaluru Tech Summit Hashtag, Here's How It Happened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 (BTS2020) virtually on Thursday and most of the tweets related to his speech were posted with #PMModiAtBTS2020 (see here and here).
As the hashtag started trending, fans of K-pop group BTS excitedly clicked on it, only to be disappointed. Many thought that the band was finally coming to India, others laughed at themselves for taking over the hashtag which wasn’t even related to BTS. Some happily decided to promote the upcoming BTS album with this hashtag.
BTS album “BE” will be released on November 20.
Here’s how the band’s fans reacted:
Some speculated that Prime Minister Modi was also a BTS fan of BTS and would bring the seven members to India for a concert.
One Twitter user also hoped to see a BJP rally with BTS’ hit ‘Dynamite’ as the background music.
And here are fans taking over the hashtag and promoting BTS.