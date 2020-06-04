John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx BTS performing in concert during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square, New York City.

BTS on Thursday joined K-Pop bands Monsta X, Ateez and South Korean entertainment company Brave Entertainment in extending support to the Black Lives Matter movement as protests continued across the United States against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Since last week, fans have been calling on South Korean music artists to voice their support for the protesters as many pointed out how much the K-Pop industry drew from and owed to Black artists, their music and culture.

Several BTS fans in particular have over the week expressed disappointment with the band’s silence on the issue, even as other Korean artists raised money, donating to the cause and used their social media pages to spread awareness about the movement.

Criticize me all you want but bts SHOULD speak up about the black lives matter movement. They have the biggest platform on twitter. The most influential people in world. Are going to talk alongside Obama and Beyonce soon, so they absolutely need to. — cass⁷ | blm (@bambirene) June 3, 2020

i think the reason bts’s silence hurts me so much is bc you cannot profit off of a message that calls for radical change and then stay silent when change is happening — sev (｀∇´) (@420taemin) June 1, 2020

It's very necessary for BTS to speak up and say black-lives-matter because they are a global group that would not be who they are if it weren't for the influence of black american culture. they have access to the internet right? idk how management limits that or not — cherry🍒🌈🌸🦄 (@chwafl) May 31, 2020

literally everyone is talking about this. @BTS_twt @bts_bighit the people won’t forget the way you all remained silent despite having a massive platform. pic.twitter.com/NdT4eeVYzZ — 👱🏾‍♀️ (@namgiluvbot) May 31, 2020

kinda sad that bts, the most popular group currently are silent about this when their career is mainly based on black culture. lmao ok — joseph | 1312 (@DADDYlCCUEC) June 1, 2020

the more that i think about it....BTS was labeled a hip hop group since debut, went to LA to learn about black culture, has tweeted about other political moments, has one of the biggest platforms i’ve ever seen, has fellow kpop artists speaking up.....BUT it’s crickets from them — ً (@seoulschim) May 31, 2020

On Monday singer and drag queen Soju called out K-pop agencies, saying “It breaks my heart to see that the Kpop industry, I love and cherish, profits so much from the Black community, but still refuses to stand up for them.”

Soju tagged BTS’s Big Hit Entertainment and agencies JYP Entertainment (which represents Day6, TWICE, 2PM), SM Entertainment (EXO, NCT, Red Velvet, SuperM), CJ Entertainment (Lee Hyori, Eric Nam) and YG Entertainment (BlackPink, T.O.P).

A large number of K-pop fans have been active all week in support of Black Lives Matter, filling public digital tip lines of US police departments with fan cams and K-pop performance footage and drowning out pro-Trump and police hashtags such as #MAGA and #BlueLivesMatter with K-pop videos.

Fans have also been urging each other to not trend K-pop hashtags on Twitter—usually an everyday occurrence—to keep focus on the protests and the movement.

Korean artists like NCT 127’s Johnny, Yeri of Red Velvet, Eric Nam and Jay Park publicly supported the campaign, while Day6′s Jae and Got7’s Mark Tuan made contributions to the Minnesota Freedom Fund and the George Floyd Memorial Fund.

Artists like Tiger JK and Crush used their social media to spread awareness among Koreans while DeVita called out entertainment companies in the industry. (h/t @versacetaehyung)

Let’s be clear- the reason white folks won’t change is because they PROFIT and BENEFIT off racism. Same with us Asian folks. Know what you are enabling these artists to do when you support these companies that “force” their artists to keep appropriating black culture. — DeVita (@lilchoster) June 1, 2020

I’m not asking you to cancel yall favs, I simply want to start the conversation. My peers and I benefit from this industry everyday and feel that it’s part of our job to bring light on these issues so that things can start shifting in the right direction. — DeVita (@lilchoster) June 1, 2020

Educational resources and links to which you can donate funds to:https://t.co/6kXM5uESUm — DeVita (@lilchoster) May 31, 2020

April's Jinsol (@APRIL_DSPmedia) has shared cartoon work explaining to Koreans what happned George Floyd and why we are fighting for BLM pic.twitter.com/ZE0AFnE9aY — kawira✊🏿 (@versacetaehyung) June 1, 2020

Earlier this week, Big Hit Entertainment and BTS member Suga had apologised after being called out for sampling a speech by cult leader Jim Jones in his song ‘What Do You Think?’ for his solo album D-2. A majority of Jones’s victims had been African-American. Claire H Evans wrote for Teen Vogue on the racist discourse and silencing that took place among BTS fans during the controversy.

Amidst this, the BTS fandom was also divided on whether the band should speak up on the US protests. A section of fans defended the group’s silence while others called it hypocritical and antithetical to the band’s messaging of equality. The group has previously worked with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for an anti-violence campaign.

On Thursday, BTS broke its silence with this post: