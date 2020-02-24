Indian Twitter Is Trying To Decipher Broccoli Samosa Served To Trump Family

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) as they sit next to a charkha, or spinning wheel, during their visit at Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad on February 24, 2020.

US President Donald Trump’s visit to India has taken over Indian television and social media and immediately provided for some stimulating discussion, thanks to a food menu circulating online.

Trump’s first stop on his whirlwind, 36-hour visit to the country was at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

A high tea was prepared for the Trump family at the ashram, the menu of which included canned fruit juice, tetra packs of coconut water and broccoli samosa.

The last item in particular has baffled Indian Twitter users, many of whom cannot comprehend this particular avatar of the fried snack.