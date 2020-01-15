Broadband, 2G Internet Partially Restored In Jammu

TAUSEEF MUSTAFA via Getty Images In this photo taken on November 26, 2019, Kashmiri students wait for their turn to use the internet at the Divisional Commissioner's office in Srinagar.

SRINAGAR — The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday evening allowed mobile Internet in parts of Jammu region and broadband in hotels, travel establishments and hospitals but only on white-listed websites, official said.

In a three-page order, the home department said additional 400 internet kiosks will be established in Kashmir division.

Internet service providers will offer broadband facility (with Mac binding) to all institutions dealing with essential services, hospitals, banks as also government offices.

Mac Binding means to enforce a client machine to work from a particular Internet Protocol address.

In order to facilitate tourism, broadband internet would be provided to hotels and tour and travel establishments.