We’re in the thick of what’s turning out to be a fairly uneventful and unfortunately predictable awards season, and as a result, we have to cling to the few things that still delight and surprise: Awkwafina winning a Golden Globe for her turn in “The Farewell,” “Parasite” making history as the first foreign film to win the SAG ensemble award, and the sunglasses that seem to be attached to Brian Cox’s face, even when he’s indoors at these shows.

The “Succession” patriarch took home his first Golden Globe this year for his performance as Logan Roy. He has both accepted awards and attended the shows looking cooler than Shiv in a turtleneck, thanks to a few choice pairs of Garrett Leight sunglasses.

Here he is looking dapper on the Golden Globes red carpet in a pair of ﻿$645 Mr. Leight Coopers: