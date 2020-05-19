Brazil COVID Cases Jump To Third Highest In The World, São Paulo Worst Hit

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People wearing protective suit in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 14, 2020.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil recorded 674 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, the Health Ministry said, and announced a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become the country with the third-highest number of infections behind the United States and Russia.

There are now 16,792 people in Brazil who have died from the outbreak, the ministry said.

Its daily tally does not indicate that infections and deaths necessarily occurred in the past 24 hours, but rather that the records were entered into the system during that time period.