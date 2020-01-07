Brad Pitt Cracks ‘Titanic’ Joke While Thanking Leonardo DiCaprio At Golden Globes

Brad Pitt made quite a colossal joke about “Titanic” on Sunday night.

At the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Pitt won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” During his acceptance speech, he teased co-star Leonardo DiCaprio with a sweet and funny line.

“He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you, man,” Pitt gushed about DiCaprio on stage. “I thank you. Still, I would’ve shared the raft.”