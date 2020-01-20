Brad Pitt Jokes About Difficult Marriages At SAGs, Camera Cuts To Jennifer Aniston

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images Brad Pitt accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Everyone predicted that Brad Pitt would take home a trophy at the SAG Awards after an undefeated award season run, but no one was ready for his wild acceptance speech ... most of all Jennifer Aniston.

The actor picked up the trophy for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the 26th annual ceremony on Sunday night for his career-best performance in “Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood” as over-the-hill stunt performer Cliff Booth.

After accepting the award from presenter Jennifer Garner, Pitt cracked the first of many jokes, telling the crowd, “I got to add this to my Tinder profile.”

He went on to thank his fellow nominees and co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and “Margot Robbie’s feet,” referencing director Quentin Tarantino’s long-established cinematic fetish.

“Margaret Qualley’s feet, Dakota Fanning’s feet,” he continued. “Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA.”