Boss Trapped In Potato Filter For Video Meeting Is Peak Work-From-Home Gold

The coronavirus-era adaptation to working from home is taking its toll on everyone, and now there’s a face for that struggle: Potato boss.

Lizet Ocampo is the political director of People for the American Way, a progressive advocacy organization that works to build democracy by tackling right-wing extremism and encouraging civic engagement. Like many offices around the country, Ocampo’s is working remotely, conducting team meetings via video conference.

Earlier this week, she fell victim to technical difficulties with the filters she had downloaded on Microsoft Teams and was forced to lead her call while appearing as a root vegetable.

“I just kind of gave up and stayed as a potato for the rest of the call,” Ocampo told BuzzFeed News.

Ocampo’s colleague, Rachele Clegg, shared the moment on Twitter: