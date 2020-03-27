NEWS
27/03/2020 4:52 PM IST

Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

UK Prime Minister confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street has announced.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. .”

No.10 has previously said Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, would take over Johnson’s duties should the prime minister become too ill to remain in charge.

 

