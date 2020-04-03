Boris Johnson Forced To Stay In Self-Isolation As He Still Has Coronavirus Symptoms

“And so, in accordance with government advice, I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.”

In a video message posted on Twitter on Friday, Johnson said: “Although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom – I still have a temperature.

The prime minister has been working from his flat in No.11 Downing Street since last Friday after testing positive for coronavirus.

Boris Johnson has announced he will remain in self-isolation even though a week has passed since his coronavirus diagnosis – as he still has a temperature.

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus . You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0

Johnson also said it was “crucial” that people continued to obey government orders to stay at home as much as possible.

“A lot of people will be starting to think this is all going on for quite long time and they would rather be getting out there,” he said.

He said while people might be going “stir crazy” they should avoid the “temptation” to break the regulations.

″This country has made a huge effort, a huge sacrifice, done absolutely brilliantly well in delaying the spread of the virus,” he said.

“Let’s stick with it now – remember that incredible clapping again last night for our fantastic NHS. We’re doing it to protect them and to save lives.”

Johnson showed his face in public on Thursday evening when he joined in the nationwide clap for carers at 8pm from the entrance to No.11 Downing Street.

Health secretary Matt Hancock, who has recovered from coronavirus, said today Johnson had been “been working throughout” his isolation.

Hancock said the prime minister was “up and about and on the Zoom conference calls a huge amount, and on the phone”.

The health secretary told Sky News today he had lost half a stone in weight during his own battle with the virus.

On Thursday, he pledged England would hit 100,000 tests a day by the end of the month following widespread criticism of the government’s testing strategy.

But this morning he said the benchmark was only a “goal” rather than a promise.