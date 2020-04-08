Boris Johnson 'Responding To Treatment' In Intensive Care, Says No.10

Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” for his coronavirus symptoms, Downing Street has said.

The UK prime minister has now spent two nights in intensive care in St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

Providing an update on his condition on Wednesday afternoon, the PM’s spokesperson said: “The prime minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment.

“He continues to be cared for in the intensive care unit at St Thomas’ Hospital.”

The spokesperson added that Johnson remained “in good spirits” and was “receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance”.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for the PM where necessary, yesterday said he was “confident” Johnson would pull through and that the prime minister was a “fighter”.

Downing Street confirmed today Johnson is no longer working and Raab had been deputising for the PM since Monday evening.

