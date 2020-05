Boris Johnson Announces Modest Easing Of U.K.'s Coronavirus Lockdown

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a modest easing of the country’s coronavirus lockdown Sunday and outlined his government’s road map for further lifting restrictions in the coming months.

In a televised address to the nation, Johnson said people in Britain who can’t work from home, such as those in construction or manufacturing jobs, “should be actively encouraged to go to work” this week.

However, he said they should not travel by public transport and should abide with social distancing guidelines when at work.

Johnson said that starting Wednesday, a restriction limiting outdoor exercise to once a day will be lifted and that people will be able to take “unlimited amounts.”

He said people will be able to sunbathe, drive to other destinations and resume playing sports, but only with members of the same household.