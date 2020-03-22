7 Books To Help You Get Back To Reading During Self-Isolation

Since last week, I’ve spent a lot of time staring at my bookshelves, trying to decide which book could distract me, at least for some time, from the constant coronavirus updates. For those of us who have the option of isolating ourselves, there’s much more time to read. Here are the books that usually work for us at HuffPost India. Less by Andrew Sean Greer I discovered ‘Less’ during a particularly low phase when I was unable to focus on anything long enough to enjoy reading. The prose is easy, the story flows and the protagonist, Arthur Less, is flawed but loveable. This book will make you laugh out loud even in public, and you won’t care if you’re looking silly. If that’s not enough of a sell, then here’s my favourite quote from the book: “Just for the record: happiness is not bullshit.” — Nehmat Kaur 84 Charing Cross Roadby Helene Hanff This collection of letters written between Hanff, an American writer, and the staff of a London bookshop called Marks & Co., spans over 20 years starting 1949 and is one of my favourite comfort reads. Hanff—an acerbic, funny woman in pursuit of a number of books, some of them out of print—strikes up a particular friendship with the shop’s manager Frank Doel. As you laugh and shed a tear over this slim book, you’ll want to become best friends with Hanff, who orders everything from Jane Austen to Leigh Hunt from the bookshop. If you want more Hanff after this, try The Duchess of Bloomsbury Street and Q’s Legacy next. — Sharanya Hrishikesh

The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller After reading The Iliad by Homer, I was left with several unanswered questions about the Greek hero Achilles who brought the Trojan war closer to its end — Who was Patroclus? How did these two meet and become such close companions? Why was Achilles so angry that he withdrew from the war when Briseis was taken away by Agamemnon? Madeline Miller fills these gaps in Homer’s epic through her novel The Song of Achilles, which is narrated by Patroclus. It’s a retelling of a myth which focuses on how the relationship between Achilles and Patroclus developed and got intertwined with the Trojan war. “Homer tells the end of their story, but I wanted to tell the beginning,” is what Miller once said about the novel. I am completely captivated by this love story every time I pick up the book. It makes me forget about the real world (where we are all struggling to combat a pandemic) for a short while and just take a sweet break. — Akshita Jain