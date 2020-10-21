“Is this part of investigative journalism? Asking public about their opinion on who should be arrested?” the court asked Malvika Trivedi, who was appearing for Republic TV.

While hearing Public Interest Litigations about the coverage of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked Republic TV why hashtags related to the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty were part of the channel’s coverage.

Court: These hashtags are about settling personal scores. Republic TV says that no one is infallible and that the social media posts were public opinion. #RepublicTV #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase

The bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni asked questions after Republic TV’s submission that it was carrying out investigative journalism to unearth the facts relating to Rajput’s death, LiveLaw reported.

“When a case is under investigation and the issue is whether it’s a homicide or a suicide and a channel is saying it is murder, is that investigative journalism?”

The court told the channel that “investigative powers are given to the police under the CrPC” after Advocate Malvika Trivedi, appearing for Republic TV, said that the Supreme Court accepted there was something amiss and that’s why it directed the CBI to be part of the probe.

Republic TV told the court that they were just stating facts and the channels had been trying to point out facts which had otherwise not been brought on record, according to Bar and Bench.