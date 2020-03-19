How Bollywood Is Keeping Busy During Coronavirus Lockdown

With many Indians practising social distancing and self-isolation across India amid the coronavirus outbreak, social media sites are filled with updates on what people are doing in their homes to pass the time.

Bollywood actors who are usually out and about (remember all those photos of gym looks and airport shots?) aren’t very different—theatres have been shut down in many states, and industry bodies have decided to stop shooting until 31 March, bringing the industry almost to a standstill.

Many, including Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, have been posting updates of how they’re keeping busy—for some it’s reading, for others it’s painting. Some are also using the time for self-care with fancy face rollers.

Karisma Kapoor Has A Message

Actor Karisma Kapoor took to social media to open up about the anxiety we all feel, sharing some positivity for her followers.