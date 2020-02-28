Body Of Missing Kerala Girl Devananda Found In River Near Her House

Kerala Police Devanada, missing since Thursday, found dead in a river in Kollam on Friday.

Divers found the body of a six-year-old girl, who had been missing since Thursday, in a river near home in Kerala’s Kollam at 7.30 am on Friday morning, Malayala Manorama reported.

The child’s identity was confirmed by Circle Inspector Vipin Kumar, The NewsMinute reported.

Six-year-old Devanada went missing from her home when her mother had stepped away for few minutes to wash clothes.

“We found the body along the banks of the river today morning. We had yesterday searched the river, but could not find anything,” police told Mathrubhumi.