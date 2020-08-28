BLACKPINK Releases 'Ice Cream' With Selena Gomez, Announces 4 Versions Of New Album

Screenshot Blackpink 'Ice Cream' music video

K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK dropped its highly anticipated song collaboration with Selena Gomez, ‘Ice Cream’, on Friday.

The song follows the group’s hit single ‘How You Like That’ which released in June and ‘Sour Candy’, their collaboration with Lady Gaga, in May.

‘Ice Cream’, produced by by TEDDY, 24, Tommy Brown, and Mr. Franks, had over 4 million views within the first three hours of its release and was trending worldwide on Twitter.

Honestly we might have killed this #IceCream Beat 🙈🙈🙈🙈 — Tommy Brown (@TBHITS) August 28, 2020

The music video, which features all the members of the group— Jisoo, Rose, Lisa and Jennie, along with Gomez— was shot both in South Korea and the US.

The song’s release is leading up to big releases from both BLACKPINK and Gomez.

In October, the K-pop group will drop its first ever album, nearly four years after their debut in 2016. Pre-orders for the album open today.

Meanwhile, while Gomez’s web show Selena + Chef just finished airing, her new movie This Is the Year premieres on Friday. The singer-actor is also executive producer on the film.

Gomez has also announced her return to TV with Hulu comedy series ‘Only Murders in the Building’, starring alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short.