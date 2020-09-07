Black Panther Producer Shares Moving Final Text From Chadwick Boseman

Nate shared his final text from Chadwick, in which the actor insisted on coming through for the child:

It broke me, man. But we need to do that for them. People deserve abundant life, special moments. They’ve been through hell battling disease. If we were able to ease their suffering and bring joy for a moment, and hopefully moments has he goes through the bags, then we made a difference in his life.

And though it might seem now that Chadwick cared so much because he too was battling a disease, Nate doesn’t think that was the reason the actor was so determined.

“I think that’s just who he was as a man. A leader and a caregiver first, who accomplished both of those things as a performer and as a regular person,” he said.

Like Nate, actor Josh Gad also recently paid tribute to Chadwick by sharing a final text exchange, in which the Black Panther star poetically urged people to “take advantage of every moment we can”.

“He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels,” Josh wrote.