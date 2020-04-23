Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker Announces New Special Centred Around Lockdown

Given the unsettling times we’re currently living through, the only man who could really sum it all up would probably be Charlie Brooker.
It’s been announced that he’s returning to our screens with a brand new special centred around lockdown.
However, rather than a new instalment of his dystopian series Black Mirror with pandemic themes, Charlie is actually resurrecting his satirical Wipe series (which included Screenwipe, Newswipe and Election Wipe) with a new show brilliantly titled Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe.
The one-off special will take a closer look at how the nation has coped with lockdown, as well as exploring our viewing habits and ways we’ve kept ourselves entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.
Charlie said: “The BBC asked me to supply a quote for the press release, which is what you’re reading now.”
So there you have it.
It’s also been confirmed the special will feature regular characters Philomena Cunk and Barry Shitpeas, played by Diane Morgan and Al Campbell, the former of whom has become a break-out star in her own right in recent years.
Charlie is now probably best known as the creator of the dystopian anthology series Black Mirror, which ran for two series on Channel 4 before being acquired by Netflix, where it has become a global success.
The show has won eight Emmys in total, namely for its stand-out episodes San Junipero and USS Calister.
In 2018, Charlie also unveiled the game-changing stand-along episode Bandersnatch, which allowed viewers to make decisions on behalf of the main character, with different endings depending on what was selected.