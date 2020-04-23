Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker Announces New Special Centred Around Lockdown

Given the unsettling times we’re currently living through, the only man who could really sum it all up would probably be Charlie Brooker.

It’s been announced that he’s returning to our screens with a brand new special centred around lockdown.

However, rather than a new instalment of his dystopian series Black Mirror with pandemic themes, Charlie is actually resurrecting his satirical Wipe series (which included Screenwipe, Newswipe and Election Wipe) with a new show brilliantly titled Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe.

The one-off special will take a closer look at how the nation has coped with lockdown, as well as exploring our viewing habits and ways we’ve kept ourselves entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.