'Mamata Trying To Turn Nabanna March Violent': BJP Leaders Claim As Workers Water-Cannoned

Twitter/Kailash Vijayvargiya A photo from the BJP protest in West Bengal's Howrah tweeted by BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The West Bengal police on Thursday used water canons, tear gas and lathicharged BJP workers Howrah’s Santragachi during the ‘Nabanno Chalo’ march to the state secretariat.

Police sources told PTI that “clashes broke out” between West Bengal police and BJP workers during the march towards state secretariat. The news agency said that the

BJP leaders blamed Mamata Banerjee for violence during the march.

The march, by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was supposed to be led by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. BJP leaders Kailash Vijaywargiya and Locket Chatterjee were also present. Videos tweeted ANI showed BJP workers trying to break a barricade in front of Nabanna, the state secretariat, and police using water canons to disperse the crowds.