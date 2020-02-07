BJP Backs Controversial Spokesperson Tajinder Bagga From Delhi's Hari Nagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its controversial spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from Hari Nagar in the 2020 Delhi elections. He will contest against ﻿Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rajkumari Dhillon and Congress’s Surender Sethi.

Often branded a “troll”, Bagga was appointed as a spokesperson by Delhi BJP in 2017. He came into the limelight in 2011, as The Wire pointed out, after an assault on lawyer Prashant Bhushan in his chambers over his statement on Kashmir. A group founded by him, Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Bagga, however, told The Caravan that he was targeted. “You can see the video; I am not in the video. Just because I was part of that organisation [the Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena], I have been targeted,” he said.

He also disrupted a launch event for author Arundhati Roy’s book at the India Habitat Centre the same year.

Bagga, who calls himself the “convener at Modi-Fying India” on Facebook, told The Print that he doesn’t think his language on social media will have a negative impact on elections. “I am not Uddhav Thackarey that I will change my ideology just for power,” he said, adding, “I am what I am.”

The BJP candidate also said he wants to make Delhi safe for women. “We will start self-defence training for women here,” he told The Print. He has also promised to install a smog tower in his constituency if he wins.

Like several other party leaders, he has also attacked the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh. He said a “surgical strike” will be launched against Shaheen Bagh on 11 February, when the results for the Delhi elections will be announced.