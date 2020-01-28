Has BJP Forgotten It Put Omar Abdullah In Detention?

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference at his residence on August 3, 2019 in Srinagar.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has been in detention since August last year, when the Narendra Modi government revoked Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories. On Saturday, an unverified picture of Abdullah sporting a long beard went viral and several Opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said they were deeply troubled by it. Following the picture, the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted a screenshot of an order of five razors to Abdullah’s Srinagar residence. It tweeted:

HuffPost India BJP Tamil Nadu's tweet, which has now been deleted.

The tweet was deleted after BJP received severe backlash. Twitter users called out the BJP for the insensitive tweet against a former chief minister who has been under detention for almost 6 months without charges. Abdullah, who was active on Twitter, last tweeted on August 5 the day Article 370 was scrapped.

The post is pathetic... even saying its in bad taste is an understatement. @OmarAbdullah was a minister in the #Vajpayee govt. He is the former CM and in detention without and charge for month. #Shamepic.twitter.com/HvPKWlHVWg — Ketki Angre (@ketkiangre) January 28, 2020

Look at this how official handle of BJP Tamil Nadu is mocking Omar Abdullah who is in detention from past 6 months without any charge pic.twitter.com/XSMeDTMKDS — Roaring Kashmiri(NoToCAA) (@RoaringKashmiri) January 28, 2020

@BJP4TamilNadu stooping low yet again by teasing Omar Abdullah.



Once again this shows their immaturity and the people who are handling the account are definitely lacking basic common sense and their endurance for others is next to none.



It’s pathetic and strongly condemnable. — பொன்னன் (@Ponnane) January 28, 2020

How insensitive & hateful can someone be!!! Appalled that this is the level of discourse the biggest national political party of our country is propagating! Shameful, to say the least! #Kashmirhttps://t.co/vtY1eY17ES — Rishi Suri (@rishi_suri) January 28, 2020