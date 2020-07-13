BJP MLA In Bengal's North Dinajpur Found Dead, BJP Blames Mamata Govt

A BJP MLA in West Bengal, MLA Debendra Nath Ray, was found dead near his home in the states north Dinajpur district, with the party calling it murder and a failure of law and order in the state.

NDTV reported that a family member of the MLA claimed that he was called by some people at 1 am after which he was found dead by locals.

“Ray was found hanging near a shop at Hemtabad area this (Monday) morning. We have started investigation. A forensic team has reached the spot and his body has been sent for the post-mortem,” a senior district police officer was quoted by PTI as saying.

The BJP leader’s family also demanded a CBI inquiry, alleging that he was murdered.

The new of his death prompted multiple BJP leaders to criticise the TMC government in West Bengal calling it “gunda raj”.

BJP chief JP Nadda took to Twitter and said, “The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable. This speaks of the Gunda Raj & failure of law and order in the Mamta govt. People will not forgive such a govt in the future. We strongly condemn this.”