'Fired In Self Defence': BJP MLA From Ballia Claims After Aide Kills One

Day after the aide of a BJP MLA shot and killed a man in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP MLA in question, Surendra Singh has said his aide fired in “self defence”.

He also claimed that the plight of the women injured in the incident was not being highlighted.

Surendra Singh, the BJP MLA from Ballia, told ANI on Friday, “The incident is very upsetting, it should not have taken place but I condemn the one-sided investigation of administration. Nobody is looking at the pain of six women who have been injured in the incident. Dhirendra Singh fired in self-defence.”