Hindustan Times via Getty Images Anti-CAA protesters wave Indian flags as they celebrate the 71st Republic Day at Shaheen Bagh.

The peaceful protests at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have managed to capture the attention of an entire nation—not only have the women of Shaheen Bagh inspired similar protests across the city, people in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other states have also taken inspiration from them. The growing number of 24/7 sit-in protests seem to have riled up the Narendra Modi government so much that a contingent of ministers and BJP leaders are trying hard to discredit the protesters. From calling them “anti-national” and part of a (fictional) “tukde, tukde gang”, they have used every trick in the book to claim that the protests are not actually against the problematic and discriminatory CAA. The latest to join this group is Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who on Monday sought to dismiss the principles of geography. “Shaheen Bagh is not an area anymore, it is an idea, where the Indian flag is being used as a cover for the people who want to divide the country, it is being supported by tukde-tukde gang,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Union Minister & BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad: Shaheen Bagh is not an area anymore, it is an idea, where the Indian flag is being used as a cover for the people who want to divide the country, it is being supported by tukde-tukde gang. #CitizenshipAmendmentActpic.twitter.com/U5YzALGJYy — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

NDTV quoted Prasad as saying, “Shaheen Bagh is emerging as a textbook case of a few hundred people seeking to suppress the peaceful majority. This is the true face of Shaheen Bagh and uncovering it in front of the country is very important. Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal are both silent on this issue.” Prasad’s comments come on the heels of Home Minister Amit Shah’s divisive spiel at a Delhi election rally on Sunday. While the Modi government may have come to power on the slogan “sabka saath, sabka vikas”, the inclusivity, it seems, was not meant for the residents of Shaheen Bagh, as Shah called for a “Shaheen Bagh-free” Delhi. PTIquoted Shah as saying on Sunday, “Your vote to BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh.” Shah said, “When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current (poll result) is felt at Shaheen Bagh.”