Stephen Lam / reuters Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speak on stage during a town hall at Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Ravi Shankar Prasad, India’s law and IT minister, on Tuesday slammed Facebook for censuring content posted by people supportive of right wing ideology.

In a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Prasad said he had been told that Facebook’s India management team had made a concerted effort to censor such content ahead of India’s 2019 election, Reuters reported.

“The above documented cases of bias and inaction are seemingly a direct outcome of the dominant political beliefs of individuals in your Facebook India team,” Prasad wrote in his letter, without citing particular examples.

“Facebook must not only be fair and neutral, but also visibly seen to be so, to users of diverse beliefs and ideologies.”

Prasad, however, did not respond to reports by the Wall Street Journal that revealed how Facebook and Ankhi Das have favoured the ruling party since before they came to power in 2014.

Instead, Prasad alleged that Facebook’s employees “are on record abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior cabinet ministers” while still working in Facebook India and managing important positions.

There have been “multiple instances recently where Facebook has been used by anarchic and radical elements whose sole aim is to destroy social order, recruit people and assemble them for violence. However, we are yet to see any meaningful action against such elements. Is this action also held back by the same vested interest groups who have an incentive in stoking political violence and instability in India?” he wrote.

In his letter, Prasad called on Facebook to put in place country-specific guidelines to regulate content.

(The full letter can be read here.)

India is Facebook’s biggest user market with more than 300 million users.