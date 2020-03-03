BJP Created Situation For Delhi Riots, Says AAP's Atishi

File Photo/Getty Images Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi speaks to media during a press conference in New Delhi.

PANAJI — Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Monday said that the BJP created circumstances that led to large-scale violence in northeast Delhi last month.

The violence, that broke out on February 24 in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi, has claimed at least 46 lives and left over 200 injured.

“If you look at the entire violence, for the past two months, Delhi had become a ‘barood ka dher’ (powder keg) and the BJP had a major role to play.

“BJP leaders made hate speeches and wanted to polarise people to make it a Hindu versus Muslim situation,” Atishi, the MLA from south Delhi’s Kalkaji seat, told PTI.

For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter.