BJP And Congress Spar Over Transfer Of Justice Muralidhar, Who Pulled Up Delhi Police

Delhi High Court Judge Justice S Muralidhar, who on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi Police over the violence in Northeast Delhi, has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The notification was issued late on Wednesday and nearly two week after the Supreme Court collegium made the recommendation.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice stated that the president took the decision after consulting the Chief Justice of India, according to PTI.

The notification does not mention when he has to take charge of his office. Such transfer orders usually give judges 14 days to join, NDTV said in a report.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended the transfer of Justice Muralidhar, Justice Ranjit V More and Justice Ravi Malimath on 12 February. Notifications for the transfer of Justice More and Justice Malimath were also issued on Wednesday night.

Justice Muralidhar had pulled up the Delhi Police on Wednesday and asked the Police Commissioner to take a “conscious decision” to register FIRs against political leaders making alleged hate speeches including Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.

Congress and BJP spar over transfer

The Congress hit out at the government over the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar with party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala saying “It seems those doing justice in country will now not be spared.”

“Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar transferred by the government to save BJP leaders in Delhi violence case,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted that the transfer of Justice Muralidhar “isn’t shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certainly sad and shameful”.