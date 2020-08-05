BJP Leaders Are Praising Violent Kar Sevaks Who Tore Down Babri Masjid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on Wednesday after laying the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, said that he bows down to those who worked to make the dream of the temple come true.

Even before his speech, BJP leaders on Twitter had already begin doing so, and in a worrying manner—by openly praising the kar sevaks who tore down the Babri Masjid, along with a video from December 5, 1992, a dark day for Indian democracy.

While last year, the Supreme Court did allow the building of a Ram temple where the mosque once stood, in 2017, it had also referred to the demolition of the mosque as a crime that “shook the secular fabric of the Constitution”.

READ: 5 Things The Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Is Distracting You From

But some political leaders of the country seem to have forgotten that while the Ram Janmabhoomi title suite has been settled — with many Muslims calling the decision unjust — the Babri demolition case is still being heard by the apex court. Senior BJP leaders including L.K. Advani and Uma Bharti are being tried for criminal conspiracy.

Not just trolls, office holders of the BJP were also celebrating the demolition, which also led to riots that killed thousands.

READ: How ‘Legal’ And ‘Proper’ Is PM Modi’s Presence In Ayodhya For The Bhumi Pujan?

While Prime Minister Modi claimed in his speech that the temple was a symbol of love and unity, tweets from members of his party showed otherwise.

Here are some samples:

BL Santosh is the National General Secretary of the BJP.