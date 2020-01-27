Billie Eilish Makes Grammys History, Sweeps All 4 Major Categories

Billie Eilish continued her winning streak with a history-making triumph at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter, who turned 18 in December, became the youngest artist to make a clean sweep of the “Big Four” categories: Best New Artist, Song of the Year and Record of the Year for “Bad Guy” and Album of the Year for “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

“Can I just say I think Ariana Grande deserves this?” Eilish told the crowd after winning Album of the Year, adding that she didn’t want to “waste time.”

Upon winning Song of the Year, she said, “I feel like I joke around a lot, and I never take anything seriously at these kinds of things, but I genuinely want to say I’m so grateful ... Thank you to my team, my mom, my dad, my best friends ... for keeping me alive to this day.”

Eilish’s brother, co-writer and producer Finneas, who accompanied his sister on stage, noted that they didn’t prepare a speech.

“We stand up here confused and grateful,” he said.

Earlier in the night, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” won Best Pop Vocal Album, bringing Eilish’s Grammys tally to five. Finneas won Producer of the Year, Non-Classical from the album, along with Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

Eilish is only the second artist to achieve the four-category sweep in a single year. Christopher Cross won all four in 1981.