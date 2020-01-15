Billie Eilish Confirmed To Perform James Bond Theme Song For 'No Time To Die'

Billie Eilish has confirmed that she’s recording the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die. At 18 years old, Billie is the youngest artist to ever write a Bond theme. After posting a photo of the James Bond logo on her Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, Billie revealed: “’No Time To Die’ JAMES BOND. AND I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG… WHAAT.” She also posted photos of several former James Bond actresses on her Instagram story, including Britt Eckland and Halle Berry.

Meanwhile, the official James Bond Instagram page posted a picture of Billie, confirming that – as is the case with all of her music – she has co-written the new song with her brother, Finneas. They said: “The #NoTimeToDie title song will be performed by @billieeilish. Billie has written the song with her brother @finneas and is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.”

Billie later said in a statement: “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour. “James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock.” Finneas agreed: “Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. “There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”