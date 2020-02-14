Billie Eilish Just Dropped Her New James Bond Theme 'No Time To Die'

Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish dropped “No Time To Die,” the title song of the upcoming James Bond film and her newest single, on Thursday.

Lyrics from the moody ballad include:

Was I stupid to love you/ Was I reckless to help/ Was it obvious to everybody else/ That I’d fallen for a lie/ You were never on my side/ Fool me once, fool me twice/ Are you death or paradise/ Now you’ll never see me cry/ There’s just no time to die.

The 18-year-old wrote and recorded the song with her brother, Finneas, while movie soundtrack legend Hans Zimmer did the orchestral arrangements and former Smith member Johnny Marr played guitar.

Eilish is the youngest person to contribute a theme to the long-running film series. She joins a list of musical luminaries including Paul McCartney, Madonna, Sheryl Crow, Chris Cornell, Tom Jones, Adele and Sam Smith.

Take a listen for yourself: