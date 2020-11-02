Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Seeks Re-election From RJD Bastion Raghopur

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Tejashwi Yadav during an election campaign rally at Masaurhi on 21 October, 2020 in Patna.

RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance, is contesting from the Raghopur seat in the Bihar Assembly elections.

He is seeking re-election from the seat he won in 2015 and will be pitted against BJP’s Satish Kumar. Raghopur is considered an RJD bastion with former Chief Minister and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav having won from the seat in 1995 and 2000. Rabri Devi won in 2005.

Satish Kumar won the seat in 2010 on a JD(U) ticket.

In an interview with PTI, Yadav said he is running an issue-based campaign and providing jobs would be his top priority. He also said if elected, his government will bring a legislation in the first assembly session to nullify the “anti-farmer” laws.

RJD’s manifesto also focused on jobs with the party promising 10 lakh jobs and giving priority to agriculture, industry and education if voted to power.