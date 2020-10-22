UPDATE — Activist Saket Gokhale has filed a complaint with the Election Commission regarding this announcement.

The BJP’s promise of free vaccination for each person in Bihar in its manifesto for the state election has drawn sharp criticism from people, journalists and politicians.

The announcement was made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who released the party’s manifesto on Thursday. Bihar goes to polls next week.

“Bihar is a politically sensitive state. Here people cannot be fobbed off with empty promises. Claims made by parties are likely to be weighed against their past track record. This is where the BJP scores,” Sitharaman said during the press conference.

“As soon as COVID-19 vaccine will be available for production at mass scale, every person in Bihar will get free vaccination,” she said, adding, “This is the first promise mentioned in our poll manifesto.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to this saying: