Bihar Floods: Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga Worst Hit; 53.67 lakh People Affected

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images A photo taken on July 26, 2020 shows an aerial view of a flood-affected village in Darbhanga district in Bihar.

Muzaffarpur is the worst-hit district, followed by Darbhanga.

A photo tweeted by ANI on Monday morning showed that several villages in Muzaffarpur’s Marul block area had been flooded.

The Bihar floods have wreaked havoc in the state in the last few weeks with several areas of the state under water and lakhs of people affected and displaced.

PTI reported that 16.89 lakh people had been affected in Muzaffarpur and 12.40 lakh people in Darbhanga.

The third worst affected is East Champaran with 8.09 lakh affected.

Bihar is one of the states in India that sees devastating floods almost every year and this year, reports say, so far 53.67 lakh people in 14 districts have been affected and 13 people have died in flood related incidents.

The floods, along with Covid-19, have affected the livelihoods of people. Residents of the state say that they have not found help from the government.

The Quint reported Rita Devi, flood-affected resident of Keoti, as saying, “We have got no aid or help from the government. We have no food but nobody is bothered.”

The PTI report said that 20 teams of the National Disaster Response Force and 11 of the State Disaster Response Force had rescued at least 4.03 lakh people.

The report said that 26,734 people are staying in 19 relief camps while nearly 9.29 lakh people were being fed at 1,385 community kitchens in the affected districts.

Rivers such as Baghmati, Burhi Gandak, Kamlabalan, Adhwara, Khiroi, Mahananda and Ghaghra are flowing above the danger level at various places.

The Met Department has forecast light rain in the catchment areas of all rivers flowing in the state on Monday.

The 14-flood affected districts are Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, West Champaran, East Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan and Madhubani.

(With PTI inputs)