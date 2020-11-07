Bihar Exit Polls Give Edge To Tejashwi Yadav-Led Alliance

Soon after the voting for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly election ended, TV channels released details of various exit polls.

Bihar saw a voter turnout of 55.22% till 5 pm in the third and final phase of voting.

In the 2015 elections, BJP won 53 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly while JD(U) managed to get 71. RJD won 80 seats and Congress got 27.

Here are the numbers from each exit poll for Bihar:

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

NDA — 69-91

Grand Alliance — 139-161

LJP — 3-5

Times Now- C-Voter

NDA — 116

Grand Alliance — 120

LJP — 1