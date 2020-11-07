POLITICS
07/11/2020 6:52 PM IST | Updated 52 minutes ago

Bihar Exit Polls Give Edge To Tejashwi Yadav-Led Alliance

Here are the numbers from each exit poll.

Soon after the voting for the third and final phase of the Bihar Assembly election ended, TV channels released details of various exit polls. 

Bihar saw a voter turnout of 55.22% till 5 pm in the third and final phase of voting.  

In the 2015 elections, BJP won 53 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly while JD(U) managed to get 71. RJD won 80 seats and Congress got 27.

Here are the numbers from each exit poll for Bihar:

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll

NDA — 69-91

Grand Alliance — 139-161

LJP — 3-5

Times Now- C-Voter

NDA — 116

Grand Alliance — 120

LJP — 1

ABP

NDA — 104-128

Grand Alliance — 108-131

LJP — 1-3

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat

NDA — 91-117

Grand Alliance — 118-138

LJP — 5-8

TV9

NDA — 110-120

Grand Alliance — 115-125

Today’s Chanakya

